Editor:
During my Kentucky seminary days, my wife and I integrated our two little boys into the county sport’s leagues. It was at Little League baseball games that many adults and coaches smoked or dipped tobacco. That disrespect of kids inspired me to create the world’s first “Smoking kills” league with our kids wearing Smoking kills on their backs. This creation made national news with Rush Limbaugh immediately dedicating one of July 1998 National Commentaries blasting me and the team name. You can hear his blast on YouTube — just search “Rush Limbaugh youth smoking.” Limbaugh declared, “Huh, if it were me I would be more than a little embarrassed to see my kid being used as an ideological pawn.” Limbaugh asked his radio flock “Why should a bunch of holier than liberals get away with this stuff uncontested?” By the grace of God, my prayers are for cigar-smoking Rush regarding his lung cancer.
Mike Sawyer, MDiv.
Denver