Editor:
I went to the Snowmass Village post office on Jan. 17 to retrieve my mail from box No. 6895, the same box I have had for over 30 years. I was locked out.
Expecting it to be a simple matter, I was shocked to learn my box had been sold online to someone else. I'd just been there three days before. There was no notice, nor a warning in my box.
The counter clerk said, “Your box was closed due to nonpayment. It has been sold to someone else online.” No. I am a resident. I do not, nor have I ever paid for my postal box. The clerk refused to discuss the matter and instead appeared annoyed. She waved me away, telling me to take it up with the Aspen postmaster.
I filed an official complaint with the Aspen postmaster. That was over three weeks ago. To date, there has been no response. My mail is being returned to sender as undeliverable. The damage is yet to be known.
Fact: The Snowmass Village post office violated their own 10-day warning policy which states they will lock your box temporarily for a 10-day period to alert you to see the counter clerk. (faq.usps.com/s/article/PO-Box-The-Basics).
The post office needs to restore my box and explain their error to whoever purchased mine online. It’s their mistake and their problem. They are short-staffed, but this is a matter of abuse of written policy by the clerk in charge at our post office.
Does anyone have a similar story? Please send it to me ASAP at SMVpostofficecrisis@gmail.com.
Tom Hills
Snowmass Village