It’s possible that you missed the Samuel L. Jackson movie in which he plays an FBI agent escorting a witness to trial when an on-board assassin releases a crate of deadly serpents in an attempt to kill the witness. You can guess the rest and, luckily, for once, there is truth in advertising, as this movie is indeed about snakes on a plane.
Maybe it’s time for an even more frightening sequel. Kids on planes? Traveling abroad and cross country for the first time in years, this Thanksgiving was instructive to those of us who do our best parenting of other people’s children. Sitting in economy, surrounded by families, was by turns amusing, terrifying and instructive, as we sat, trapped in our seats, watching family dynamics, parenting styles exposed, behaviors reinforced and wonder how we ourselves ever survived those journeys when our own children were small.
Of course, it’s completely unfair to judge anyone by how they parent their toddlers on a four-hour flight, when all bets are off and survival is the name of the game — which is probably how Samuel L. Jackson felt about the slithery fiends! However, in the spirit of low-budget, seasonal fun, here are a few interesting choices and observations — and also some great parenting hacks that were highlights of our recent trips.
Let’s try the Ultra Boredom solution. Flying is boring for everyone. So why not make it even more challenging by expecting our small children to just “hang out?” To the parents who thought it would be a good idea to fly cross-country with two preschoolers, without a single toy, my heart goes out to you. Once the novelty of plane life evaporates (that takes five minutes) and interest in the bunch of keys you’ve given your little one to play with disappears, restlessness ensues. They are already bored. And restrained. And thinking about having a tantrum. And you have hours and hours to go. Ripping up a magazine is only so much fun. So, yes, let’s all do some aerobic seat-kicking, spend hours walking up and down greeting other passengers (incidentally, this gets old fast for everyone) until it’s time for you to get your iPhone out. Desperate measures, right?
Which leads us to ... the Technological Solution. The 2-year-old who walks onto the plane wearing headphones and staring down at their iPad will cause your fellow passengers to sigh with relief. But what if the battery runs out on that long flight to Europe and you can’t plug into a charger? What if (gasp) your little one looks up at some point and wonders where they are, because they’ve barely taken in their surroundings? And parents, fast forward and you will see a teenager immersed in their technology. In years to come, you will fight about that. Constantly. Hourly. You will tear your hair out because your kids don’t talk to you anymore and live solely in a digital world. Well, OK, we may be exaggerating a bit, but maybe consider helping them entertain themselves without a device?
And then there is the Food Solution (feed the kids into a stupor, with endless messy snacks, most of which will end up on the floor and neighboring passengers). And The Benadryl Solution (note, it doesn’t help every kid to sleep — for some it has the entirely opposite effect — be very afraid!). And one of our (Aspen) favorites, The Nanny Solution, witnessed recently, in the form of a harassed, but hopefully well-paid young woman trying to keep an irritated toddler from bothering Mommy, who was fast asleep, wrapped in her baby’s blanket. Well, it worked for Mommy!
So let’s hear it for what we call the Santa Claus Solution. The Claus parents showed up on the plane with an intriguing bag. In that bag was a carefully planned sequence of small toys, snacks and BOOKS (remember those?!), which were new to their children and wrapped up, just to make things fun. As the squirms increased, they would produce something from the bag and — lo and behold — their small children were distracted for a bit longer. A selection of comfy blankets and pillows provided comfort when the kids were just plain exhausted. Mr. and Mrs. Claus talked and interacted with their children and did their best to give each other breaks. With Christmas travel beckoning, maybe there are some ideas here to maintain harmony on long flights!
