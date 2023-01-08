Editor:
Wait. Did Mick Ireland call tourists morons in his Jan. 2 column (“A few deep trivia facts for our newbies”)? Tourist + moron = touron? Seriously? Interesting choice of branding given that: 1. Per Aspen City Council’s most recent ordinances, Aspen still has a tourism-based economy, which makes these so-called “tourons” Aspen’s biggest customers, instrumental in keeping the lights on here; and 2. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen Mick wax poetic about the days of old when Aspen was committed to the Mind, Body, Spirit vibe. So, calling people morons is hardly in alignment, and indeed is at cross purposes with that mindful, spiritual and aspirational philosophy.
So, just to clarify, am I to understand that my 79-year-old mother with a master’s degree and a vintage feminist-dyed-in-the-wool liberal and her three septuagenarian siblings who love coming here to visit us for her birthday every fall — smart, amazing people who hike and bike like people half their age — are morons? I’m just trying to understand how people get categorized by this snarky hate speech (and it is by any definition hate-filled speech)?
Personally, I was hoping for more kindness and respect in 2023. But maybe that’s just me.
Tiffany Smith
Aspen