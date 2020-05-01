Social distancing May 1, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Social distancing to Trump Republicans is separating themselves from the truth.Carl HeckAspen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesCarbondale community faces division, ‘moral dilemma’ after business owner participates in Denver protestAspen City Council adopts mandatory mask orderAmber Alert issued for 9-year-old girlAttentive Mountain Rescue volunteers assist injured backcountry skier near AspenParent involved in Amber Alert is arrested after Basalt girl found safe in MarylandUnited’s scheduled flights to Aspen drop to 12 per week starting May 3Pitkin County extends stay-at-home order until May 960 businesses apply for Aspen rent relief programSkiCo hopes to reopen Aspen Highlands in May if health orders, snow conditions allowThree candidates vying for two seats on Aspen Valley Hospital board Images Latest News Bidwell building is Hunt’s top priority under city of Aspen's expedited permitting system Midsummer restart planned for post-pandemic Aspen, Pitkin County economy Aspen locals bring Front Porch Portrait Project to valley, aiding immigrant families during COVID-19 Aspen news in brief Basalt officials to consider mandatory face coverings at Friday special meeting RFTA asks for more flexibility as health orders ease; Demand expected to increase as nonessential Aspen businesses start to open Flows at Aspen wastewater plant saw sharp drop in March, slight rise in April Nonprofit partnerships, mobile app get emergency funds to valley immigrants