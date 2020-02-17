Editor:
Maurice Emmer in his letter to editor is trying to scare us with a future "socialistic" president who will give "... your stuff to other people ..." Maurice, you are already giving your stuff away through, for example, taxes, and thanks to President Trump we would give even more to the top 1% and less to average Americans. Maurice is conveniently forgetting that a huge part of the American population is happy with and supporting "socialistic" programs like Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security — not to mention roads and infrastructure. Capitalist countries with socialist agendas like all Scandinavian countries, Germany, France, Canada etc. have not been faring worse than the U.S. quite the opposite.
Alex Feuer
Snowmass Village