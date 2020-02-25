Editor:
While some maintain the word socialism was invented by Marx or Lenin they are mistaken.
They would be better served to say, “Just like people today, both twisted the word to their own meaning.”
The word was actually coined by Henri de Saint-Simon. Like most people who live examined lives, his ideas evolved. His final book, published in 1825, held that mankind’s salvation would be found in human compassion and Christian brotherly love.
Socialism stands in contrast to individualism. Rather than act in isolation, one should act as if we are all connected. Therefore, in society anything that is owned by the community as a whole is a socialist enterprise.
In the United States, the military is a socialist enterprise. The United States Military is owned and controlled by the people. The Interstate Highway System is another example of socialism in America today.
The Social Security Act of 1935 created programs for the elderly, unemployed, children, and disabled. It was expanded in 1950 when those over 65 had the highest poverty rates, while the majority of wealth was held by those under 35.
Now, the numbers have flipped. Those under 45 have the highest poverty rates and the majority of wealth is concentrated over the age of 55.
One can only deduce the introduction of socialism into the fabric of American society has not had a disastrous effect on people as they age.
Brian Howard
Aspen