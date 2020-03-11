Editor:
It’s a 20 minute wait now just getting from the entry light at the airport to Buttermilk. Can you imagine when 400 plus new workforce housing units are built directly across from the airport in the ABC?
Thank goodness a gondola people mover is included in the final Airport Advisory Committee recommendations to the Pitkin County Commissioners as part of the seamless connectivity goal.
Take the one-question survey to be given to the elected officials of Aspen, Snowmass and Pitkin County on March 19 on the proposed SkyCab Highway 82 Aspen — Airport — Brush Creek Park & Ride — Snowmass at this link. https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/biB3O1
A solution is finally in reach to the greenhouse gases of gridlocked vehicles in front of the airport and the totally insane lost time for skiing on the mountain or getting to work or school on time.
Thanks for being part of the solution.
Toni Kronberg
Old Snowmass