Editor:
After reading about the RFTA driver shortage, I make the following suggestion again. Dedicated two weekdays every week during summer as “bike only” for Maroon Creek Road.
It would limit the need for bus drivers. It would fit in well with the city of Aspen’s alleged “environmentalism” horn-blowing and tourists on e-bikes would have a unique experience.
This is a legitimate solution to the ongoing issue of employee shortages that increase year over year in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.
John Norman
Carbondale