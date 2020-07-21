Editor:
Many don’t deserve democracy ... our democracy came from “the Founding Fathers” who were well educated and voted! Now we have a large university educated population and many people who don’t even vote. Hmm, can someone please explain why so many are opposed to science? Masks help, social distancing helps. Now since most private businesses require masks we have many people who won’t respect the one way aisles. Is this your way of saying … you to the people who have been wearing masks or just rebelling against science? This is now the way in your selfish mind to respect your fellow human beings?
The one way aisle helps in the busy stores to allow social distancing. Why are some so stubborn? Look at it in a positive way,you get a bit more exercise to go up one aisle than down the one you planned on shopping. Are you so entitled that a minute or two is your god given right? Do Americans really deserve democracy as a result of the way many have acted during this pandemic? We all want to get back to socializing, dancing, dinners, festivals, etc. since the high percentage increase in Colorado cases but most of us saw that coming.
Please respect the statistics and the science, only getting hotter out there. We are either part of the solution or part of the problem.
John Busscher
Carbondale