Editor:
The Roaring Fork Valley is blessed with a lot of smart and dedicated people who are working to make the environmental future of my eight great nieces and nephews better.
Amory Lovins’ Rocky Mountain Institute is a powerhouse of good news and is focused on profitable innovations for energy and resource efficiency. He is leading Aspen Fly Right, an independent, noncommercial and nonpartisan nonprofit working to get us the best airport possible.
Some of the other organizations working on our behalf are Clean Energy Economy for the Region, 350 Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen Global Change Institute and Pitkin County’s Airport Advisory Board.
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency assesses homes and businesses for your next best improvement. Ask Tim Johns (tim@aspencore.org) any question about how to improve your bottom line, or what their (up to $50,000) grants can do for you.
Tom Mooney
Aspen