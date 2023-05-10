Editor:
The trust fund beneficiary (TFB) and president of a modest-sized California foundation asserts in The Aspen Times that “Aspen locals” have not vanished, but changed. The TFB explains that the new locals are “just doing other things.” Rather than working in the resort industry the new locals who brought families are “doing other things” without explaining the term.
The TFB goes on to explain that many who once enjoyed living in Aspen were being forced out of town by the rising prices in the town, adding “power in our little hamlet has now become a delineating factor. If you’re not complaining, you’re clearly not a local.”
In other words, the definition of “local” to this well-healed TFB is an individual who is not as rich and can no longer afford to live in Aspen.
The word “local” to others defines an individual who contributes to growth of the town, perhaps as a volunteer firefighter, teacher at a daycare facility, a member of a town committee, volunteers at school or the hospital and/or joins the effort to remove trash from the roads. The operative word is “contribute.”
Aspen used to have many locals. We lived there for years but did not consider ourselves “locals” because our contributions were minimal. The TFB is not a “local” because she contributes nothing.
I propose a new category to describe the TFB and the “new locals.” Call them “takers.”
Philip Verleger
Denver