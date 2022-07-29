Editor:
Aspen and Snowmass confront a familiar problem: how to retain the feel of community. It is a national problem, but the isolation of the two towns complicates the problem.
I would argue that the Late Bob Braudis characterized the idea of community. Braudis moved to Aspen in 1970 and stayed.
Those seeking to build or maintain community recognize that key participants are medical professionals, educators and safety workers. Health care outcomes decline if hospitals must rely on mercenary itinerant doctors and nurses who live hundreds of miles away and know you only from your charts. Education outcomes decline if teachers come for a year or two and then leave.
Longtime residents such as Roger Marolt can, I am sure, tell stories about their teachers, their doctors and others who assisted in their formative years. The teachers, coaches and doctors they describe also did not have 12 different jobs. They became professionals. Most sacrifice by accumulating huge financial obligations so that they can serve the community.
Aspen then confronts a choice. It can build a large dormitory at the Lumberyard for itinerant workers who will come and serve the businesses and the rich. This is the solution offered by Margaret Thatcher’s Aspen Times clone.
Alternatively, it can seek to design a system which attracts professionals in the key professions who want to help sustain and build the community. This is not Orwellian as Ireland suggests, but rather recognition that some professions are essential to our survival as a community.
Philip Verleger
Denver