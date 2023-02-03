Editor:
Paul Menter, in his recent column (Aspen’s extreme political homogeneity: Not good, Aspen Daily News, Feb. 1), correctly points out that City Hall is becoming increasingly concerned with Aspen’s demographic profile. What’s going on here?
Perhaps it would be helpful if we were to think about Aspen’s deed-restricted housing program as a gilded cage. There are 1,650 deed-restricted units, and those owners are political prisoners serving a life sentence; they can’t ever be allowed to leave because the career politicians who operate Aspen’s political system need their votes and can’t let them go.
For example, development of the Lumberyard may require a vote authorizing the city to issue hundreds of millions of dollars of bonds, and so staff needs to make sure that most of the voters are the right sort of people who aren’t ever going to be asked to pay that debt.
This free-lunch voting system has worked for decades, but all good things must come to pass. Aspen’s political prisoners have aged out of bump skiing, and have wised up that there is no free lunch; they now realize that Aspen’s deed-restricted housing program affords them minimal home equity so they are stuck here and can’t leave.
We all sense something’s broken. Every day one reads in the local newspapers a lament that Aspen has lost its way. In order for our town to have a future we must release the deed restrictions, end the free-lunch voting system and liberate Aspen’s political prisoners.
Millard Zimet
Aspen