Editor:
I knew I’d like Thunder River Theatre’s production of “The Lifespan of a Fact.” First of all, I’ve never seen a performance at Carbondale’s little playhouse I didn’t like. On top of that, I read the dramaturg’s notes in the paper, so I was aware the play was about a conflict concerning a renowned essayist, not a journalist, who had a reputation for being fast and loose with the facts, and an intern fact checker who was hired to examine his work. This is a topic I can relate to.
The essayist was determined to write a piece that would grab the reader’s heart and if he had to bend the truth a little bit to do that, so be it. That was my failing as a reporter for the Glenwood Post in the 1990s. My prose was considered eminently readable, but it was often light on details and I would twist those facts to make it digestible.
I had an uncle who was a magnificent storyteller. He bragged, “I never let the truth interfere with a good story.” My uncle would tell of a fishing trip where the creeks were so low they were clobbering the trout over the head with the butt of their fly rods. We knew that wasn’t true, but he got his point across. The creeks were low.
When I did my first newswriting on my college newspaper, I was committed to accuracy. “Just the facts, ma’am,” said Jack Webb as Sgt. Joe Friday on “Dragnet.” It didn’t take long before the copy editor pulled me over and said, “Fred, your copy reads like the phone book.”
That hit me hard. This was a pretty copy editor who I was trying to make points with and the thought that she saw my writing as boring was difficult to take. From that day forward, I pledged to put style over substance.
It’s not that I don’t like facts. I get regular emails from the Washington Post with their fact-checker report. I’ve read every one of Trump’s 40,000 some Pinocchios, at a rate of 21 per day. CNN is to be condemned for allowing this chronic liar his own private “town hall” without a fact checker verifying every word out of his mouth.
My beat for the Glenwood Post was western Garfield County, Rifle, Silt and New Castle. I remember sitting through seemingly endless city/town council meetings covering a vast array of banalities, peering through sagging eyelids.
Afterwards, I’d rush back to the newsroom under deadline pressure, desperately trying to think of how I could make any of what I heard interesting to a reader. I must admit, I made up a few quotes to put some life in the story. No criticisms emanated from this practice because I always made my sources more eloquent than they actually were.
It’s the art of the newswriter. How to make the mundane imaginative, staying faithful to the facts without turning your piece into a scientific doctoral thesis.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale