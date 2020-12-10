Editor:
Donald Trump is the sorest loser in history. Of anything. Ever. Although it is satisfying to watch him lose again and again, day after day in court — enough already. If he was an honorable man he would concede the election he lost, congratulate the winner, President-elect Joe Biden and work towards a smooth transfer of power, but Trump’s petulant sense of grievance and fragile ego won’t allow him to put the good of the country ahead of himself.
Also, why would he even consider running for president again in 2024? The Democrats, George Soros, the late Hugo Chavez and Dominion Voting Systems will have their election-rigging process perfected by then. Trump won’t stand a chance.
He’ll become a presidential two-time loser. Actually three-time loser, although the American people were the losers the first time around.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs