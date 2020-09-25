Editor:
First, let’s mourn the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion for human rights, particularly for women. Then, we’ll express outrage that Sen. Mitch McConnell, majority leader, will act on President Trump’s nomination to fill the vacancy less than 50 days before the presidential election. RBG’s body wasn’t even cold when the Kentucky Republican, swooping in like a vulture, made that announcement.
In 2016, McConnell refused to put President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, up for a vote in the Senate, arguing it was coming too close to that year’s election. Obama made that nomination on March 16. After that, it’s hard to believe McConnell would go full-speed ahead on Trump’s choice. Well, no, it’s not. McConnell is a partisan political hack.
Among the many actions I hope the new Democratic White House and Congress take up after January 20 is to greatly reduce the power of the Senate majority leader. For two years, McConnell has been sitting on some outstanding legislation passed by the House, including measures against foreign influences in our elections and the CORE Act, which would give permanent protection from oil and gas development to the Thompson Divide.
At the time Garland’s nomination was blocked, our own Sen. Cory Gardner said, “I think we’re too close to the election. The president who is elected in November should be the one who makes this decision.” GOP senators Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Ted Cruz (Texas), Marco Rubio (Fla.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) joined him in that sentiment.
Recently, Republican senators Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), and Susan Collins (Maine) have expressed misgivings about acting on a nomination before the election. That’s three of the four needed to stop confirmation. Are there any others with the integrity to back up their words with action, or was Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) correct when she said you can’t trust the Republicans?
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale