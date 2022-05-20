Editor:
Forgive us simpletons of Aspen for confusing Swedish hotelier Vladislav Doronin with a Russian. Some misunderstanding may have resulted from his ownership of an apartment in the tallest skyscraper in Moscow that a company he owned built; or his giant estate in the Russian countryside outside Moscow that he’s bragged about in interviews.
I myself was born in Scotland, was only there the first few months of my life and don’t have a Scottish passport, but I won’t sue you for calling me Scottish. “Americans,” at least those hailing from the United States, have a long tradition of identifying with the nationalities of the countries we emigrated from. Of course, the only “real” Americans are indigenous people.
Hyperbole goes with freedom of speech like cream in my coffee. Mr. Doronin bought a stinky investment on the mountainside for seven times what the fellas before him paid for it. Is he wealthy enough to donate that land to the preservation of a ski-run called Norway, because Aspen doesn’t need another hotel or more traffic, or the destruction of the view plane all over town, when we’ll be forced to look up from everywhere at that horrible monstrosity on the mountainside that should never be?
If Mr. Doronin had read the local papers more before he sued one of them, he might have already known that. The town got fooled by the Gorsuch gang that spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to sway an election in a small town in the high mountains. If you don’t like freedom of the press to print the opinions of folks who are sometimes wrong, perhaps Doronin might consider habitation in a nation less friendly to freedom of speech. I’m sure he can think of one better than Sweden.
Andrew Scott
Snowmass