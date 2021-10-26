Editor:
Aspen for Arts, Arts for Aspen would like to clear up several misconceptions that have been put forth around the 2A campaign recently.
First, there will be no unlimited access to Wheeler funds if the $100,000 grant cap is lifted. Passage of the ballot measure would not permit access to the Wheeler’s present RETT balance of approximately $40 million. That is dedicated to the exclusive use of the opera house.
In fact, 2A will allow the Wheeler to use its own earned revenues (approximately $300,000 annually that were previously allocated to arts grants) for its own programming. Of the WRETT future revenues, Mayor Torre has publicly said that the No. 1 priority for revenue allocation is to the Wheeler, followed by arts grants.
The ballot question does not mention the existing Wheeler fund because there is unanimous consensus (by city staff, city council and this campaign) that its purpose for the Wheeler cannot be changed, even by voters. It has been collected for a designated purpose, which remains in effect. Let us recall the original 1979 WRETT ballot language: “...tax will be used only for the purpose of renovation, reconstruction and maintenance of the Wheeler Opera House and for the purpose of supporting the visual and performing arts.”
Collectively and consistently, the arts groups make programming open to locals with free and discounted offerings. We offer outreach and education for young people, with scholarships, which are vital to the community. Like all responsible nonprofits, we depend on generous philanthropy and are mission-driven on very tight budgetary margins. Civic support is a crucial element in a philanthropic business model, and we are grateful for decades of recognition and support from Aspen. Asking the voters to remove a $100,000 cap in grants set up more than 40 years ago is the exact opposite of disregarding voter intention.
We all feel strongly that there are many important elements that make up a vibrant community, including affordable housing, mental wellness, child care and healthy rivers, as well as arts and culture, among others. The city has identified other potential funding sources for non-arts priorities, including: the 2017 tobacco sales tax, American Rescue Plan, new state and federal infrastructure funding, partnerships and grants. The 1979 Wheeler RETT ordinance specifically designated revenues for the arts.
One erroneous statement that has been perpetuated by comments in the press relates to the use of general fund monies to pay off the certificates of participation for the Isis Theatre. As of today, it is anticipated that Aspen Film will satisfy all of its lease obligations to the city related to the city’s financing; Aspen Film has not requested a waiver of forgiveness of such obligations.
Lastly, based on information available at this writing, it appears that the support needed for approval of the ballot is in fact within striking distance based on current voter turnout. This is still going to be an incredibly close vote, and every vote really does count, so please vote “yes” on 2A.
Nicola Lees, Aspen Art Museum
Susan Wrubel, Aspen Film
Cristal Logan, Aspen Institute
Alan Fletcher, Aspen Music Festival and School
Jean-Philippe Malaty, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet
Caroline Tory, Aspen Words
Jim Horowitz, Jazz Aspen Snowmass
Jed Bernstein, Theatre Aspen