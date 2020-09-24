Editor:
I have lived in Garfield County for almost 15 years and have known Beatriz Soto for almost a decade. She is not only a hard-working young professional and a great mom, but she is also a dear friend who has always been there for me. Like me, she is concerned about climate justice and the future of our county. The oil and gas industry will keep filing for bankruptcy without addressing the loss of jobs and loss of revenue in the county. These industries also destroy our natural resources and the health of our communities while heavily contributing to climate change. I know we also use natural gas, but now that we know the severe consequences of our actions, we can’t simply ignore them anymore.
We have to do everything to fix this crisis. It’s time to invest in new energy sources that will create good-paying jobs while accelerating the transition to a clean-energy economy. Beatriz’s campaign represents hope and a breath of fresh air. She has innovative ideas that will lead our county to a new era with prosperity without the influence of corporate money. We need a more diverse board of county commissioners, with representatives that reflect the diversity of our region, and Beatriz can be that missing voice on the table. She will make decisions based on the well-being of all residents, not just a few. She will listen and she will act in our best interest.
Maisa Metcalf
Glenwood Springs