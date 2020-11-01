Editor:
When I first met Beatriz Soto, I had that rare feeling of a person who was on a fast track to something exceptional. Architect, writer, community leader, Latina and passionate advocate for issues foundational to a strong community and society. Beatriz is also warm, thoughtful and dedicated. Then I heard her speak. Her strength and eloquence moved the whole audience. Were her work and accomplishments not enough to recommend her, her campaign for Garfield County commissioner alone illustrates her laser focus and powerful ability to build a flawless operation and impressive cache of endorsements statewide. No matter who you are, you’ll find that Beatriz will foster collaborations and action to benefit us all. Vote Beatriz Soto and watch this remarkable
woman fly.
Robin Waters
Basalt