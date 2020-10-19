Editor:
A very good friend of mine is running for Garfield County commissioner in Colorado, my county. I am so stoked on her abilities and how she’s getting at it to win this race.
As a former county commissioner, I know what it takes to get the job done for the people, and Beatriz Soto is almost overqualified from day one.
She’s got a tough race against a 24-year incumbent who I know and have worked with, but we don’t need a career politician who’s for oil and gas companies and believes fracking is saving jobs and the economy.
Beatriz understands how to fight for those underserved to represent people of color because she’s first generation. I don’t know out of the 64 counties in Colorado if there is anyone who can represent this diversity like she can.
She’s an environmentalist and architect. She’ll understand land-use planning with a vision.
She has already been working tireless for people in need as a volunteer with Voces Unidas de las Montañas.
She’s a working mom who puts her family first and knows how hard that is for most of Garfield County’s working families.
I hope Garfield County voters support her campaign. She’s raised the money needed to win. Has a fantastic volunteer team and can win.
Her winning means Colorado elects someone who’s not afraid to speak truth to power.
Vote, donate, give.
Arn Menconi
Former county commissioner and Garfield County resident