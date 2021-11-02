Editor:
Congratulations to Matthew Bennett and your paper for covering the Glenwood airport.
I must clarify your statement that the tunnel under the runway could derail the $57 million South Bridge project: it will not. Glenwood has committed $20 million from its Acquisition and Improvement Fund for the project, but the project remains $37 million underfunded. If the $5 million tunnel is funded with an airport tax or the airport is closed to eliminate the tunnel, the shortfall is only reduced from $37 million to $32 million.
I support South Bridge, but being $32 million or $37 million underwater means drowning either way. The tunnel is a result of the original, approved South Bridge plan. A $57,000 car cannot be purchased for $20,000 even if the dealer knocks $5,000 off the price. Similarly, the tunnel does not make or break South Bridge.
The city’s focus on the anonymous flyer is a diversion from the core issue. The anonymity of the flyer does not invalidate its messaging.
I have reviewed the petitions and mistakes were made by both petitioners and the city who rejected hundreds of valid signatures.
Petitioner’s choice to pursue a fresh petition rather than challenge previous results does not absolve the city of culpability. I have tried to speak with the city clerk about these mistakes but the city manager has prevented this. The city’s denial of errors does not mean that no errors occurred. It means they want this to quietly go away. Trouble is, I’m not quiet.
Gary Vick
Glenwood Springs