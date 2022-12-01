Editor:
I can no longer sit idly by as sad souls write disparaging letters in our local papers condemning the business practices of a long-running Snowmass Village institution. Since the purchase of Krabloonik by Danny and Gina Phillips, I’ve been silent with high hopes they would be given a fair shot at correcting some of the challenges handed down by the state’s PACFA Program and objectively observed by the local best practices review committee.
The PACFA Program seems to be satisfied with the progress at Krabloonik, but the minds on the BPRC have apparently already been made up! Sadly, the significant improvements at the kennel have not been recognized by the local committee and unfair pressure to shut down has been brought. Some members of the committee have been vocal critics of Krabloonik long before the committee was formed. I also understand the Snowmass Village town manager and council have been getting bombarded with letters from out of town animal rights activists — most of whom have never even set eyes on the establishment.
It is obvious that local anti-Krabloonik people have been busy lobbying like-minded sympathizers from across the country.
Danny and Gina have a genuine reverence and appreciation for the storied past of dogsledding and its critical importance over the past thousands of years to people living in the north. Critical transportation, deliveries of food, medicine and other supplies necessary for life itself in those wintry regions were made possible by the employment of sleds and working dogs to pull them. Like their predecessor, Dan MacEachen, himself a world-renowned and revered breeder and trainer of sled dogs, the Phillips are passionate keepers of those traditions that are sadly fading from memory. The happy, healthy, well-nourished and exercised working dogs of Krabloonik are the beneficiaries of that passion.
Unfortunately, the ill-informed “animal rights” lobby has big money but no real clue as to how a discipline of that nature must be operated and preserved. Like Mr. MacEachen, Phillips knows the name of each and every dog in his kennel, but they are not his “pets.” Those dogs are raised to live in the outdoors, howling at the moon, each other and for the attention of visitors. What makes them happiest is to be harnessed to a sled with a team of pals and allowed to pull their happy guests through the woods. They were not raised to sleep with or sit on the laps of the idle rich in front of fireplaces. Today, they have been brought up to pull sleds over snow to the delight of the people in those sleds. Keeping, training and nurturing sled dogs is not a hobby; it is a lifestyle. Sadly, those who complain the most also happen to be the least informed.
I urge the best practices review committee and the town council to physically visit Krabloonik, interview the owners and the dogs. There they will witness firsthand the personal care for and the commitment to “the happiest sled dogs in the Lower 48.”
Joe Farrell
Aspen