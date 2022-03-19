Editor:
Thank you, Mary Harris, for speaking out for our wildlife (”Redstone to McClure Pass Trail,” March 18) and the peace that they bring us. They have no voice of their own and need us to speak for them. Well done. We humans have become so arrogant with our idea of eminent domain that we’re destroying all the incredible beauty of nature. The corridor you write about seems to be only to make it easier for the mass of unconscious people to get from one place to another in as fast a way possible, not for a nurturing walk through this beautiful valley. They don’t need to be in the riparian area near the river; they can just as easily stay nearer the existing road.
There are no longer the dangerous coal trucks making it hazardous there. Plus, it would be much more cost effective to do that path construction nearer to the road where more natural habitat wouldn’t have to be destroyed by the machines and people trampling the area.
All of us who love our diminishing natural world need to louder in defending it. Thank you again, Mary.
Jan Louthis
Aspen