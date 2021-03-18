Editor:
“Splish splash, I was takin’ a bath” was the introduction to a hit song in 1958 by pop singer Bobby Darin. Well, Carbondale taxpayers might be taking a bath on the so-called “aquatic facility” planned to replace the existing swimming pool. But then, given the expected rising temperatures and water shortage, a few new pools might be a place to cool off and wash up.
$6 million to $8 million of taxpayer money is the estimated cost. What else might that money be used for? Could a new water tank or two on a hill nearby help? Or maybe a new well to pull some more water out of the ground? Or, what about a new pump on the waterline coming into town that doubles as a hydro-electric producer. Or maybe just some good old solar panels with big batteries to help out in a power shortage? Plus, solar energy replaces natural gas burning which reduces green house gas emissions. That helps fight global warming.
That’s not the only big-ticket item on the schedule. There is a $680,000 budget to change the existing sidewalks on a few blocks of North 8th Street. This will make the street narrower and remove existing parking spaces. Then they paint those cute little bicycle pictures on the concrete. I drove over there recently. At one point I was the only car on the road and a bicycle rider went by me.
The town of Carbondale has a Climate and Energy Action Plan from 2017, which replaced a similar plan from 2006. The main point of the plan is to reduce the green house gas carbon emissions of the town. A skeptic might say: Carbondale is just a spec in the world, is this really going to matter in the big picture? Or for that matter, why the heck bother with recycling or composting or spending more on a car that doesn’t burn gasoline? Well, apparently, we do care because a lot of us do those things. It is a moral choice.
Pat Hunter
Carbondale