Editor:
Re: Scott Martin’s recent column (“Battle for tee times is part of battle for Aspen’s soul,” Aug. 27, Aspen Daily News).
I am one of the part-time residents that spends large amounts of money each season and now that all of our taxes have doubled this year, even more money into our community. I will split the baby with you, which is very un-Texas-like. U.S. Sen. Phil Graham once said, “The only thing in the middle of the road in Texas is a dead armadillo.” I am an ex-member of one of the private clubs in the valley and after over a decade there I decided to join our wonderful Aspen public course as a senior member. Many of my golf buddies are ex-members of the expensive clubs also. None of us are Platinum-pass members, so I know firsthand the problem that you speak of.
The businesses in Aspen are extremely dependent on these part-time residents and the vast amounts of money they spend each season. That will never change. I assume that the golf course also derives a benefit from these Platinum dues. Why not split the time sheet with half and half, between locals and Platinum passholders? I believe there is another level of membership that would need tee times to be available also. Having lived part-time in Aspen the last 20 years I treasure my local course and the nice people I meet there each year.
Larry LeBarre
Austin, Texas