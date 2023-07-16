Editor:
The sold-out crowd at the Aspen Institute program on Wednesday evening to hear Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch speak was certainly evidence of the interest and concern on the part of the audience members about the plight of Ukraine.
For those interested in doing more than simply attending a Speakers Series presentation, or even sending funds to various organizations assisting the Ukrainians’ efforts to resist the Russian invasion, please consider sponsoring Ukrainian citizens to immigrate to this country through the U.S. Citizens and Immigration Service Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program.
Of the more than 8 million Ukrainians displaced by the war, over 125,000 have entered the U.S. through the U4U program, but over 16,000 have registered with the program and are still seeking sponsors. The USCIS website provides a Welcome Connect program @www.welcome.us that matches Ukrainian refugees with prospective individual or group sponsors in the U.S.
To sponsor a refugee, one must be a lawful resident, complete an application demonstrating financial ability, and agree to support the refugee for the 24 months of the humanitarian parole program. Government assistance: housing, food, health insurance and English lessons is available to assist. Immigrants under the program are eligible to work immediately upon arrival, and USCIS records show that Ukrainians become self-sufficient within six months of arrival.
Sponsoring Ukrainian refugees through the U4U program is an opportunity not only to change lives, but possibly to save them. And the benefits to the sponsor are immeasurable, including being an ambassador of our American way of life.
Rita Leader
Houston, Texas