Editor:
First of all, I applaud students for joining a cause against bullying in school. The “Shred Hate” movement is receiving national attention and corporate sponsorship (ESPN, X Games, Major League Baseball) encouraging students to make a difference and take a stand to eliminate a bully environment from schools.
Photos of Aspen students rallying behind local “heroes” for the cause. A website touts its goals that are implemented by “igniting the passion of youth.” My concern is that impressionable minds of the next generation are carrying signs with the “H-word,” chanting the slogan and igniting their passion.
Sure, the idea is to “shred” the concept. However, research shows substantial influence of the mere use of the word involves the brain chemistry associated with “movement and action.” The cerebral cortex deactivate “judgment and reason” when using the word “love,” and increases judgment, and reduces rational reasoning which contradict one’s “preconceived notions.” We are “igniting” intense, destructive and dangerous emotional responses in pubescent minds undergoing adolescent change.
Just a humble letter of consideration from someone (me) who has experienced a radical change of attitude, mood, outlook, optimism and opinion by adhering to my following suggestion. Respond to the “H-word” as a “four-letter” word. Make it inappropriate and vulgar.. Maybe the way to eliminate bullying (and violence) is to ban the word, which associates emotions with “fear, threat, danger, polar judgment and aggression.” Perhaps change the movement to “spread love” instead of promoting the “H-word” unintentionally.
“Hate leads to anger, and anger leads to death,” said Yoda.
Trenton Allan
Aspen