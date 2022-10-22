Editor:
After reviewing the Squirm Night sheriff’s debate, I noticed that an important point was given short shrift. Three years ago, Joe DiSalvo held former brother-in-law and decadeslong friend, Michael Buglione, to account for his role in leaving 100 teenagers unchaperoned. As sheriff, Joe could have done three things. 1. He could have forced Michael out of the department. 2. He could have greased the wheels to maintain the status quo and allow Michael to continue in his position. 3. He could have treated Michael like any other employee, holding him to account.
With Michael being a former family member and longtime friend, the first option seems highly unlikely. As a factual matter the second option did not happen. Joe took the most uncomfortable option, integrity. How many of us could administer negative sanctions to a longtime friend and former family member?
The saga with Buglione has tested Joe’s character and integrity. As painful as it has been for Joe, it demonstrates to Pitkin County the kind of man leading the sheriff’s department. When you have that rare man of character, skills and experience, you don’t let him go.
In the interest of full disclosure, I, too, am Joe’s brother-in-law, but from the other side of the family. I do not have a close relationship with Joe, as I live in Massachusetts. Since I’m partial, I have tried to limit my comments to objective facts discussed by the two candidates on Squirm Night.
Kenneth Watson
Foxborough, Mass.