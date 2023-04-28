(Note: This letter was originally sent to Aspen Daily News columnist Roger Marolt.)
Editor:
After reading your Feb. 28 column, I worked to open my mind and heart to the possibility of returning to the downtown Aspen St. Mary Catholic Church. I am one of the disenfranchised you talked about, having stepped out of the renovated St. Mary shortly after stepping in, unable to settle down in a pew, overwhelmed by the strange rich ornateness.
Finally, today, I paid the renovated church a second visit. After eyeing all the rest, I rested my eyes on the statue of Mary, calmly smiling down upon me. Mary is the feminine side of the church. Her gentle everlasting love is available to all (without judgment, without exception). After a stretch of contemplation, I realized Mary minds the décor of the church just as much as she cares about what people wear (of course, not a bit). I decided to try to be a little more like her, and found the new gold paint and all the other embellishments no problem to abide.
Then I felt Mary’s peace and strength flowing through St. Mary’s, same as ever, holding and refreshing all who rest in her presence.
Thanks for opening that door for me.
Peg O’Brien
Woody Creek