Editor:
Ogden Newspaper’s crafty response to accusations by many current and former Roaring Fork Valley elected representatives, of applying censorship to The Aspen Times, fails the smell-test.
It avoids dealing with the fact that a confidential lawsuit settlement with a foreign investor in an Aspen Mountain hotel, Vladislav Doronin, is really a self-censorship contract.
Readers know that the settlement of a problematic defamation lawsuit Doronin brought against The Aspen Times and its new owner, Ogden Newspapers of West Virginia, resulted in the suppression and censoring of reporting, letters to the editor and opinion pieces.
Most painfully for the community of Times’ readers was Ogden’s brutal muzzling of one well-respected and proven Times editor and the summary firing of another for refusing to bow to Ogden’s censorship demands.
Using corporate and really Orwellian “doublespeak,” the local Ogden representative said of the electeds’ accusatory letter, “It is frankly shocking to see elected officials so brazenly threaten to use their position of power to control a community newspaper.”
The Nutting family, who own Ogden Newspapers, CEO Bob Nutting and Mr. Doronin all need to realize that his ill-founded defamation lawsuit and Ogden’s scorched-earth execution of a settlement are causing pain and resentment among Times’ readers.
As a former elected and appointed official in Basalt for 16 years, I join with the letter writers in decrying Doronin and the Nutting family’s damaging impact on the The Aspen Times and Americans’ cherished First Amendment free speech and free press rights.
Bernie Grauer
Basalt