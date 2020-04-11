Editor:
A very well deserved honor. Dave Stapleton has been nothing short of outstanding both on and off the hill. His skiing prowess was/is legendary (he can still carve with the best). I am not surprised to hear Dave say he is most proud of his accomplishments with AVSC. He is a tireless promoter for the Club and if it were not for Dave we would not have the best club in the U.S., the best club scholarship program in the U.S., the best club training facility in the U.S. or the best club fundraising event (Ajax Cup) in the U.S. Congratulations and thank you for everything you do!
John Bucksbaum
Aspen