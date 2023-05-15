Editor:
A recent letter in the Aspen Daily News by Erik Skarvan discussed the amount of litter that he has seen (and picked up) in our area. I have seen this too.
After a shoulder injury stopped me from cross-country skiing, I started doing
long walks for exercise. I noticed a lot of trash, especially cans and bottles, along roadways and trails. I began carrying a bag and picking up metal cans along my walks. I focused on cans because they are easily recyclable and as the energy guru says, "aluminum is pure energy," which is what most of the cans were made of. Both cans and bottles are recyclable.
My bag got quite filled on these walks. Modela and Budweiser were the main brands.
I think that the state of Colorado should require a deposit on all cans and bottles. Many states do this. Then when you buy your six-pack, you would pay an extra 60 cents. But when you return with your empties to get another six-pack you would get that 60 cents back. This would even incentivize some people to scour for cans and bottles and reduce waste. I've seen this happen in other states.
So please take a few minutes and contact your elected officials and ask them
to require a deposit on all cans and bottles. Our representative is Elizabeth Velasco, 200 E. Colfax, Room 346, Denver, CO, 80203, phone 303-866-5292. And our senator is Perry Will, 200 E. Colfax, Room 307, Denver, CO, 80203, phone 303-866-2949.
Gerry Terwilliger
Basalt