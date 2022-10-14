Editor:
Even though we left Pitkin County a few years ago, I remember the high intelligence level that this community exudes. I have a feeling that people are smarter than they are given credit for and will rise above the angry mudslinging that has become mainstream in politics since our previous president made it OK to do so.
If you go back through these letters to the editor, you’ll find one side of the heated sheriff’s election with their rants and complaints — aping the bully style of our last president. On the other side, you’ll find letters that show support, truths and positivity that is much needed and says more of a person’s character than the other. Beware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing, look to the facts. Let’s stay classy, Aspen.
Valerie Ryan
Denver