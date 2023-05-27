Editor:
I see that all the Aspen transplants now want to make Basalt just like Aspen. What are you brainless city planners thinking? There are at least five restaurants on Midland Avenue that need supplies every couple of days. UPS, FedEx, Amazon etc. all use the center lane for delivery, just like Telluride.
Now you bunch of planning and town council clowns want to put a planter in the middle of Midland Avenue. And remove more than half the parking. All this for a few cyclists and some pedestrians.
What about Joe Average's family that has a boat attached heading to Ruedi that wants to plunk down $150 for take-out meals from one of the restaurants? How about the group pulling their float boat to fish in the Frying Pan that needs $3,000 or $4,000 in fishing gear? Or the hunter with his side-by-side who needs bullets or a new gun?
I get it. They don't count because Basalt needs to be itsy-cutesy just like Aspen so all the misplaced Aspenites can feel at home. Or the new resident from Grosse Point or Evanston can be reminded of the rat race they just left. Get a clue, Basaltines. You are not Aspen.
James A. Wingers
Aspen