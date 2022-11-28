Editor:
It’s well known that having an active lifestyle is a key component to good health and longevity. And skiing certainly qualifies as an active lifestyle sport. So, as I enter my 60th year as a skier, I couldn’t help but be amused by the final comment in Scott Condon’s comprehensive interview with Jeff Hanle of Aspen Skiing Co. and Adrienne Saia Issac of the National Ski Areas Association on the health of the ski industry. Her quote that, ”We do know that the younger people start, the more likely they are to stay in it for life or for much longer.” Well, I sure hope so.
Bob Heiber
Calabasas, Calif.