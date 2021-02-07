Editor:
It has been almost a year since I became a Big Buddy and what a journey it has been. My Little Buddy and I have gotten to know each other while playing tennis and soccer, making pizza, playing chess, attending a pottery class, making a kite, launching a rocket, reading/discussing “A Little History of the World,” ice skating, and car singing Queen’s “Radio Ga Ga,” all while maintaining safety protocols during the pandemic.
I know from personal experience how important and enriching is to have a mentor in one’s life. After graduating college in Sofia, Bulgaria, I embarked on a long journey that eventually let me to Aspen. Throughout my journey, mentors inspired me to keep learning, stay disciplined and focused, and always pursue my dreams. These mentors have shaped my character, helped me grow, and enabled me to learn a lot about myself. Through my experience, I learned how important is to give back and inspire others to be their best selves.
Now more than ever before, staying connected is instrumental in our lives. Becoming a mentor has positively impacted my life. I am so thankful for the professionalism and support of the Buddy Program team and for the smooth application process. They made my experience great and I feel extremely grateful to be part of the program. I hope that sharing my experience will inspire people to learn more about the Buddy Program and help positively impact and shape children’s lives.
Vangel Yurukov
Snowmass Village