Editor:
While we appreciate the ADN's coverage of Assist Ukraine, a few basic clarifications should be made.
Our aid, in the form of trauma medical supplies, flak jackets, helmets, surveillance drones, water purification tablets, outfitting ambulances, goes directly to Ukrainian volunteers who have remained in Ukraine to save their communities and their country.
Ukrainian refugees need help; there are a number of capable relief organizations assisting them. The Ukrainian military needs help; it is receiving assistance from the U.S. and other countries.
There are also an estimated 400,000 civilian volunteers who are risking their lives to resist the invasion, who desperately need protective gear and trauma medical supplies, who have minimal support. Our focus is to support and protect these courageous people. All donations go toward purchasing this protective gear and medical supplies. We work with medical professionals and NGOs inside Ukraine to determine needs.
The quickest, most secure way to deliver supplies is to accompany them to Ukraine. To date, Assist Ukraine has made three trips from the U.S. to deliver significant quantities of medical supplies, protective gear and drones. The founders of Assist Ukraine cover all travel, organizational and logistical support costs.
There is, of course, a critical need to continue helping Ukrainians withstand the brutal Russian assault. We intend to stay the course indefinitely. Donations can be made through our website Assist-Ukraine.org.
Many thanks to the Aspen Daily News for its concern, for making these important corrections/distinctions and many thanks to all the donors.
Art Davidson, Heinz Coordes and Anne Garrels
Carbondale