Editor:
Not so very long ago, a respected Aspen City Council member said in this newspaper, “What we are asked to do on a regular basis is rezone the town one property or one block at a time to be a little less Aspen and a little more like everywhere else.” While he was specifically referring to Ordinance 19 that related to, among other things, subsidizing tall buildings by privatizing city streets, that sentiment of “protecting small town character” can also be applied to the current proposed change to the Land Use Code that will allow developers to build large, multi-unit complexes on at least 24 very small, non-conforming properties in Aspen’s RMF and RMFA neighborhoods.
Employing a little-used section of the Land Use Code, BendonAdams is applying for this code change on behalf of a real estate client. Aspen residents should take note that the city will decide on this stealthy proposal, one way or another, this spring. Quick, right? What’s the developer’s rush, one wonders? If approved, this drastic, developer-driven code change would forever alter the way Aspen neighborhoods look, feel and operate, moving our town ever closer to being a little less Aspen and a lot more like everywhere else.
Tiffany Smith
Aspen