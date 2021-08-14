Editor:
Stepping Stones is a community-based youth mentoring program that operates drop-in centers for youth ages 10-21. We are very excited to be in our newly remodeled spaces and invite you to attend our open house on Sept. 10 from 4-7 p.m.
It’s a great opportunity to tour our youth drop-in centers, meet our staff and learn more about the services we provide. We are located at 1150 Highway 133 (corner of Garfield Avenue and Highway 133) in Carbondale.
Please come see us — all are welcome!
Georgine Garbarini
Board president
Stepping Stones