Hello tourists! Welcome to Aspen. We are open for business! And look how beautiful it is.
It didn’t take long and you don’t have to look any further than recent issues of this newspaper to find columnists and letter writers that are already fed up with visitors to this tourist town. It usually hits hard at the end of ski season or as the darkness falls in fall. But these are dangerous days and people are fed up and cooped up in general.
We humans are funny. We are so sure that we are right and smart and pretty but we are flawed and sometimes a little ugly. We can't agree on much. I might look at the side of a mountain and think, “Nice place to take a quiet walk with the birds.”
Someone else may think, “Great place to shred with a motorcycle.”
And yet another may think, “Great place for a gated mansion.”
All legal opinions.
I have often wondered, “Can we agree on anything?”
I’m afraid the answer is probably no. Because of our great freedom, we are allowed to think, believe and defend anything we want. There are no limits or rules about what we think.
Science? It’s a religion.
Religion? At odds with science.
Humanity? It means something to some people.
Here in the valley I've always dreamed of convening willing people in a town hall setting to see if we could come to a consensus on any one thing.
We want clean air. Black lives matter. The sky is blue.
We may be able to agree that there is no way that independent thinkers could universally agree on anything and I agree with that.
I guess that the larger point is that we can't agree on anything, even when we are presented with compelling evidence that taking a collective course would save lives or even prolong the current version of the planet.
Americans (and most people) can’t take action when it conflicts with their short-term, personal interests.
Is there a climate emergency? I mean, emergency emergency? If so, why are Americans frozen in place while the planet spits us off?
Does the personal freedom to drive a truck with a tailpipe bigger than your head take precedence over other people’s right to breathe clean air? Why, yes it does.
We’re told that collective action on climate change is necessary if we are to save many species, including our own.
In Florida they just had more than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day. Floridians and their leaders have largely ignored the pandemic and it’s easy to find large groups of people gathered together, willingly infecting one another.
Here in the valley, some are pissed off that visitors are not taking masks seriously. Some visitors don’t agree about the need to wear a mask.
Some locals are scolding and publicly shaming tourists.
Still other locals are scolding those locals who are scolding the tourists.
If, after we learned the science, everyone wore a mask around others and stayed away from each other, etc., we could be over the pandemic lickety split. That’s science that I agree with but not everybody does.
If it’s legal, people are going to do it. That’s why we may never solve stuff like climate change and COVID-19.
We can’t agree. No matter how bad it looks. But I look forward to solutions.
Steve Skinner wears a mask in public for your protection. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.