Ascendigo Autism Services, Inc. submitted two development applications for a ranch campus in Missouri Heights, Garfield County. Sticking to Garfield County’s land-use code, the application should be denied.
I attended a site tour of the proposed development. Residences are within view of the campus. In the immediate area are homes and small ranchette properties. Nowhere in the area, or elsewhere in Missouri Heights, is there any residence or land use with comparable impact to what White Cloud/Harmony Ranch proposes.
Section 7 of Garfield County’s land-use code addresses “compatibility” — nature, scale, intensity of a proposed development. Ascendigo’s campus certainly is not compatible with existing land-use character — dispersed residences.
Operations for the proposed campus are not compatible with and will be a nuisance to the area. On Ascendigo’s website, operations deployment to support meals and activities for over 70 campers and staff (not including off-site commuting cooks, nonresident and administrative staff, and deliveries) is a high-activity, high-impact commercial endeavor. It is not compatible with residential activity in the area. Who of us in Missouri Heights has multiple teams of cooks, support staff and shuttle vans coming and going from our homes from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily?
Approval of this development will irrevocably change the rural residential character of Missouri Heights and negatively impact those of us who live here. Garfield County should follow its land-use code and deny the applications.
Debbie Hanson
Carbondale/Missouri Heights