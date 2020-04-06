Editor:
To all community members in Pitkin County, Basalt, Snowmass Village and Aspen,
Firstly, we would like to acknowledge the stresses and hardships being endured in our communities currently. COVID-19 has brought a new world and a new way of living to us that has been a collective shock to our systems. As the leaders of your local police departments and sheriff’s office, most likely just like you, we are concerned for the health and welfare of our communities, loved ones, and employees.
With the implementation of the latest Pitkin County Public Health Order on March 23, 2020, everyone in our valley community has been asked to change the way they interact with others. Social distancing, limitations on movement and gatherings have been implemented, and we are each asked to only perform essential activities.
Since the enactment of this order we have received many questions relating to enforcement of these limitations. The Incident Management Team has taken an approach supported by us, whereby all people of the county have been asked for voluntary compliance. You have seen the signs go up on trails, you have seen the Facebook posts and Tweets, and you have seen our local newspapers providing up to date coverage on these requirements.
Together, the four of us would like to be very clear on where we stand regarding enforcement. Many of you know us personally and understand and appreciate our community policing styles. Please take the need to restrict yourself to essential activities seriously, which includes keeping your distance, limiting the size of gatherings, and delaying non-essential activities. Thank you to the many of you that are abiding by the orders.
However, you should know that all four agencies will be using Colorado Revised Statute 25-1- 516 to enforce the Pitkin County Public Health Order when needed. Sadly, we have seen some behaviors which are incredibly thoughtless as well as potentially dangerous. We will not hesitate to arrest and summons individuals who make such poor choices that endanger fellow community members or first responders. This offense is a class 1 misdemeanor with penalties on conviction of up to 18 months imprisonment, or $5,000 fine, or both. Please call your local department phone number listed below for enforcement questions or to file a complaint.
With deep appreciation for every person in our community who is doing so much to slow the spread,
Greg Knott
Chief of Police, town of Basalt
Brian Olson
Chief of Police, Snowmass Village
Joe DiSalvo
Sheriff, Pitkin County
Richard Pryor
Chief of Police, city of Aspen