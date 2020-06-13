Editor:
A friend of mine likes to refer to our current president as Rump. Another prefers the Orange Menace and his party is the Repulsivecans. I might find these nom desobligeants mildly amusing, but that’s what Trump does. It’s always Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, or Crazy Bernie. That’s playground stuff. Nah, nah-nah, nah, nah.
Nobody has more contempt for he who inhabits the White House for now, but I refuse to lower myself to his level. It’s torture for me to say the words “President Trump,” but that’s what he is until Jan. 20, 2021 and I can persevere until then.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale