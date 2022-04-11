Editor:
In a guest column in the Aspen Times March 30, Lauren Boebert brazenly and dishonestly takes credit for several programs that benefit Colorado when she had nothing to do with them. Citing a list of recent congressional legislation Boebert wrote, “In fact, I recently secured nine important victories for rural Colorado through the regular, nonearmark process.” Her list includes things like funding rural community health centers, funds for NASA’s space program in Colorado, and the Indian Irrigation Fund to help the Southern Ute Tribe. The trouble is, all nine of these things were part of an omnibus appropriations bill (HR 2471) that Boebert voted against. She bragged about voting against the bill on March 9 with one of her delightful tweets: “I’m a no on the $1.5 trillion spending bill that fails to defund Biden’s vaccine mandates.”
In the military, if you wear a uniform despite not serving, it’s called stolen valor. Boebert’s shamelessly taking credit for programs she opposed with her nay vote on the omnibus bill is the legislator’s version of stolen valor.
And speaking of the military, Boebert’s website states, “Our service members sacrifice so much for our Nation, and their families deserve to be taken care of.” Again, empty words that fly in the face of her voting record. Her nay vote on HR 3967, the bill expanding medical benefits to soldiers exposed to toxic burn pits, says it all.
Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District has world-class gaslighter in Congress. We really need to replace her in November.
Mark Harvey
Basalt