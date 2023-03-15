Editor:
I’m so tired of reading about people complaining and even name-calling our city council. Yes, maybe the Living Lab didn’t work out the best, but the council is at least trying — it does not “waste your tax dollars.” If they weren’t trying anything, then that would be a waste of your tax dollars. They are getting the taxes no matter what, so why does it matter if they want to try something different? That shows they are listening and trying.
I’m sure if the Living Lab had worked, then you would be incredibly grateful, so quit hating them for actually trying. That’s the only way you are going to find solutions!
Perrin Williams
Aspen