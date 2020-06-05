Editor:
Since Congress is slow to act on a second stimulus check package for the American people, there should be a way that American taxpayers can place a stop-payment on the paychecks for members of Congress. No. 1, I would start with the Republicans in the U. S. Senate, because they have already told the House of Representatives that any new stimulus checks for the American people would not be discussed before June. Even if the House passes this second stimulus bill right now, Senator McConnell (R-Ky.) that this legislation would be dead on arrival. Let’s stop his paycheck first.
The second $1,200 stimulus check for most Americans is a joke. While Congress is taking its sweet time in passing any legislation to help us, millions of Americans will suffer financially as well as put their health in danger due to losing their health insurance. Because Congress is sandbagging the current legislation, millions of Americans feel compelled to go back to work in a semi-open economy. More Americans could become infected and put more stress on our health care system. Actually, America does not really have a health care system. It has a disease management system which has a terrible track record so far.
If only there was a way to put a stop-payment on Congressional paychecks. While Americans suffer, members of Congress have the luxury of us paying their fat salaries of $174,000 a year. November seems so far away to vote these people out of office.
Randy Fricke
New Castle