Editor:
I'm writing to thank Mick Ireland for saying the quiet part out loud, when he wrote this week in his column in Monday's Aspen Daily News (“But, is this town worth saving?”):
“Having a population almost strictly divided between real estate investment-grade property and deed-restricted property does not restore the balance — it’s a recipe for parallel universes with little interaction and mixing.”
Our community can’t carry on being divided between Class A and Class B citizens, and we can’t keep fighting the forever real estate class war.
If things feel unsettled, it is because our government has lost the mandate of heaven: nobody believes that victory is at hand if only just a few hundred million more dollars were to be spent to build a few hundred more deed restricted units out at the Airport Business Center; and nobody believes that our government planners can compute the exact amount of mitigation fees that will magically bring harmony; and nobody believes this moratorium will not get extended.
Stop the forever real estate class war. Eliminate the deed restrictions. One community, one market.
Millard Zimet
Aspen