Editor:
Yup! It was bound to happen, just like in 1966. A big police chief comes into Aspen and sees a gold mine for the city in traffic fines. Let's nail those desperate downvalley commuters trying to pick up their kids at day care in time. Or trying to get the car back so their mate can get to the night job on time.
Then to appease the “very tony” West Enders, we make bike lanes for vehicles, and hide a cop behind bushes so he can write tickets. If you dare to yell at a confused touron to get going at a stop sign, said cop pulls you over to check your license (actually happened to a friend of mine).
I haven't seen Aspen’s new police chief yet, but the one in 1966 had a uniform with gold bars and chains and had a beat cop drive him around while he smoked his cigar.
Aspen City Council, it’s time to start looking at new traffic configurations in and out of the city. Maybe we need to condemn some real estate on Hopkins Avenue and put one lane in on the old Midland row, like Bugsy Barnard suggested back in 1965. And yes, we would have to use some Marolt Open Space land for that. It could be tree-lined.
It's time to stop studying and take some action.
Jim Wingers
Aspen